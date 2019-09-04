Pizza delivery driver threatened with a knife during Harrisonburg robbery

Investigators said a pizza delivery driver was robbed in Harrisonburg on Sunday night.

The robbery suspect's vehicle is described as an older model sedan that is gold to tan in color and could be a Ford Taurus or Mercury Sable. Harrisonburg Police said the vehicle was last seen driving east on Country Club Road shortly after the robbery.

Officers from the Harrisonburg Police Department responded to the 1000 block of Woodbury Circle in the North 38 apartment complex around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 1 after reports of a man threatening the delivery driver with a knife and demanding cash.

According to police, the suspect is described as a white man about 60 years of age, mid-length gray hair, scruffy gray beard wearing a black hat and an old blue shirt. Police said the suspect was able to get away with some cash.

Anybody with information about the suspect or the robbery should contact the Harrisonburg Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 540-537-2640. Anonymous tips can be reported through Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050 or text "HPD" plus their type to CRIMES (274637.)