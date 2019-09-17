Plains Elementary School builds sensory classroom

Imagine a safe space where students can go to let off some steam and rejuvenate themselves before heading back to class. Plains Elementary School has created such a space with their new sensory classroom. From bubble towers to a Lego wall, the room is filled with interactive stations that all students can enjoy.

The classroom is filled with bright colors and objects for students to play with.

After researching the idea for over two years, Principal Kapuchuck wanted to use the space the best way he could.

"It's powerful for students, to give them an opportunity to release some energy, to calm and to self regulate. If it helps them get through the day better and helps them learn better, then it is all worth their while," said Kapuchuck.

With the help of parents and local businesses, the space became more complete with new additions to the room every week. School counselor Tyler Orebaugh has used the room to de-escalate students from a bad situation.

"For kids at a level where he is not able to be in a classroom or he's distracting other students, he can come in here and turn it around in a matter of minutes. We rarely saw that before," said Orebaugh.

Pre-K teacher Amber Depoy said she brings her students into the room almost every day. Over time, she has seen a big difference in her students after returning back to class.

"I think it's just an area where they get to be kids and they get to focus and they seem calmer once they leave here," said Depoy.

She said the room also teaches the students valuable lessons without them even realizing it.

"It allows them to work on fine motor skills, gross motor skills and social interactions. Things they don't even realize they're working on while being able to move around and be active. That's what kids are meant to be," said Depoy.

Principal Kapuchuck said the room has brought joy to not only his students, but his staff. With rocking chairs and a weighted blanket on hand, he said he will see teachers taking a minute they deserve to better themselves so they can better their students.