Planet Fitness preparing to reopen Virginia clubs on June 9

With Phase 2 of the ’Forward Virginia’ plan allowing gyms and fitness centers to reopen, at 30% capacity and with restrictions in place, Planet Fitness is preparing to reopen their doors.

Like other gyms across Virginia, Planet Fitness, which has locations in Harrisonburg and Waynesboro, closed their doors in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, the gym says they'll open back up to the public on Tuesday, June 9, with changes in place to meet the Phase 2 requirements.

Planet Fitness says they will welcome members back to their Judgement Free Zone® with the following changes in place:

● All team members will have completed extensive training related to enhanced cleanliness and sanitization policies and procedures

● Team members will receive daily temperature checks when they arrive to work each day

● Increased, thorough cleaning will be conducted using a disinfectant on the EPA list effective against COVID-19, including 20-minute walkarounds by team members to continually clean and sanitize high-touch areas

● Increased sanitization stations will be available throughout the gym floor and members will continue to be asked to wipe down equipment before and after use

● Touchless check-in is available via the free Planet Fitness app. Simply download the app in advance and scan in at the front desk

● Some pieces of cardio equipment will be temporarily marked out of use to enable Social Fitnessing™ and create additional distance between members

● New signage will be placed throughout the club that highlights sanitization and Social Fitnessing™ guidelines

● Following all Phase II re-opening guidelines

Hours will vary by location.