Planned construction will close recycling at Crimora dump for much of May

Throughout most of the month of May, people who regularly take their recycling to the Augusta County dumpsite in Crimora will need to head to the Augusta Regional Landfill or another convenience site.

According to the Augusta County facilities maintenance department, they'll be doing construction work at the Crimora dumpsite from May 4-22 to replace the compactor unit and pour a new concrete pad.

Throughout that time, the dump will remain open, but with modified services.

Recyclable goods will not be accepted; instead, the recycling boxes will be removed and substituted with open top dumpsters for county citizens to dispose of their waste.

Augusta County encourages people who want to recycle to head to the New Hope dumpsite, the closest county dump to Crimora at 456 Round Hill School Road, or another dump or the county landfill.

You can find a list of the county's trash and recycling sites here.

