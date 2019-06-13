Planning Commission discusses location of second Harrisonburg high school

On Wednesday evening, the Harrisonburg Planning Commission held public hearings to discuss requests from Harrisonburg City Public Schools regarding the second high school.

The first hearing was to determine if the site is in accord with Harrisonburg's comprehensive plan.

The 60 acre site is adjacent to Interstate 81 and sits between Boxwood Court and East Kaylor Park Drive.

The second hearing was concerning a request to rezone the site from R- 5C, highly residential, to B-2, General business district.

No one stood up to speak during the public hearings.

The planning commission voted to approve both requests.