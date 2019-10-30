Planning Commission discusses short-term rental regulations in Harrisonburg

On Tuesday, the Harrisonburg Planning Commission held a work session to discuss short-term rental regulations.

According to the city, short-term rentals are defined as "[t]he provision of a dwelling unit, a bedroom or accommodation space within the dwelling unit, or any accessory building that is suitable or intended for transient occupancy for dwelling, sleeping, or lodging purposes and is offered in exchange for a charge for the occupancy.”

Often, these STRs are found through websites like Airbnb, VRBO, HomeAway and FlipKey.

Since March, Harrisonburg City Council has approved 24 special use permit applications to operate short-term rentals; however, according to the City, there were still several concerns about how the STRs were being regulated.

"Between staff, planning commission, and council, there has been a lot of concerns expressed about what short-term rentals had been approved, the process for approving them and discussions during the application review," said Thanh Dang, Assistant Director of Planning and Zoning.

On Tuesday, the commission, alongside city staff, offered several regulation proposals for STRs and homestays:

1. STRs are required to acquire a special use permit. Homestays can be operated by right.

2. Homestays and STRs are required to the the operator's primary residence, or if an operator is not the property owner, then an operator shall be present during the lodging period.

3. Homestays can operate for no longer than 90 nights per calendar year. There are currently no regulations on how many nights STRs can operate per calendar year. However, for both Homestays and STRs, Lodging contracts shall be limited to a period of fewer than 30 consecutive nights.

4. Homestays can accommodate up to four guests at a time. The planning commission could not agree upon a proposal for guest requirements for STR. The commission will conduct another work session to come to a solution.

5. As far as parking, there are no requirements for Homestays. However, STRs must have one parking space for each bedroom or accommodation space.

After recommendations have been made, staff will draft ordinance amendments and bring them to planning commission for a public hearing.