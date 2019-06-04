Commission to discuss change to Preston Lake master plan

On Tuesday night, the Rockingham County Planning Commission is scheduled to discuss a change to the type of housing in the master plan for Preston Lake.

Back in March the project developer, MLK Preston Lake, filed a request to amend the existing master plan to include a senior living facility off of Boyers Road and Stone Spring Road.

Under the existing plan, that parcel of land would be a 168 unit multifamily apartment complex. The developer wants to change that housing to 66 beds in a senior living facility.

Rhonda Cooper, director of planning for Rockingham County, said she believes the developer is trying to capitalize on a need for senior living in the community.

"The developer, who is responsible for the requested change is trying to appeal or attract a new and different market, one that was not here years ago," Cooper said.

She says after Tuesday night's discussion, the Planning Commission will make their recommendations to the board of supervisors. Then it's up to the board if the change happens.

