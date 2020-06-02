Plans canceled for car inspection facility in Virginia

A car retailer has dropped plans to build a vehicle inspection facility in Virginia that was slated to create 500 new jobs.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Monday that Carvana withdrew plans for the plant in Chesterfield.

The director of the Chesterfield Economic Development Authority says the county was informed of the decision last week.

Carvana had planned to invest $25 million.

The plant for vetting cars before they were shipped to buyers across the country was expected to be completed by early 2021.

Residents who opposed the facility say they were pleased that plans had been scrapped. Some previously raised concerns about increased traffic and noise.

