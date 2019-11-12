Plea continued for man accused of breaking into storage units outside Staunton

The man accused of breaking into several storage units near Staunton earlier this year will now be in court next month. Court records show John Hooser was supposed to be in court on the afternoon of Nov. 12 for a plea, but that was continued.

John Hooser is accused of breaking into multiple storage units. | Credit: WHSV

In March, WHSV reported that Hooser was arrested for breaking into several storage units in February. At the time, the manager of Staunton Self Storage said a tenant reported the break-in, and several others were later found.

Surveillance video showed Sooser breaking into or attempting to break into several units, according to court records.

Search warrants showed that Hooser rented units in the facility as well.

Hooser is expected to be in court again next month.

