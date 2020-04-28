Pleasant View Inc. in need of donations to help residents with disabilities

Pleasant View Inc. provides support, services and housing to individuals with developmental disabilities in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County through engagement with the community.

Because of coronavirus business closures and shutdowns, many Pleasant View residents are unable to work through the pandemic. With changes in their usual operations, they are asking the community for donations and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) supplies.

Nancy Hopkins-Garriss, the executive director of Pleasant View, said as a non-profit, they have lost a lot of their usual funding and revenue. She added the change of routine is hard for everyone, but especially for people with disabilities.

"Our people are so used to being active and out in the community, so this has been hard on them not being out doing their normal routine," Hopkins-Garriss said.

Hopkins-Garriss said about 80 people live in 11 Pleasant View houses in the city and county, so masks, face shields and gowns are needed to protect from possible spread in their congregate setting. She said donations of gift cards to restaurants are also appreciated because many residents love to eat out.

If you are interested in donating, you can do so through PayPal, mailing to PO Box 426, Broadway, Va 22815, or emailing pmiller@pleasantviewinc.org for more information.