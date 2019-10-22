Police: 2 beat kids, forced them into hours-long punishments

Police say a West Virginia couple hit their six children with belts and metal objects and forced them to do push-ups and squats as punishment.

News outlets report Mannington police on Sunday arrested Bashtlee Efaw and her husband, Richard Douglas Efaw.

Police Chief Brian Stewart says sometimes the punishment would last from the time the children arrived home from school until they went to bed. He says the children complained of knee pain after being forced to do as many as 500 squats.

"Apparently, it could be anything the child did wrong from talking back to not ringing out a wet rag, to things more severe," said Mannington Police Chief Brian Stewart.

The Efaws also punished the children by being made to stand with their noses touching a wall, with their hands behind their backs, according to police. The children told police the punishments would often continue into the next day or days.

The children said the abuse also consisted of them being whipped with belts on the buttocks, arms and head causing scars, according to the press release. A piece of metal conduit with wiring inside was also used for whipping the children.

"As far as child abuse cases that aren't sex-related, this is one of the worst ones I've worked," Stewart said.

The children, who range in age from 5 to 15, were placed under the care of Child Protective Services.

The Efaws each are charged with child abuse resulting in great injury. They remained jailed Monday. Jail records didn't indicate whether they have an attorney.

Stewart said his investigation started when he was contacted by school officials after one of the children reported the alleged abuse.

They were then interviewed by the Marion County Child Advocacy Center.

Stewart said the condition of the kids has improved.

"They appear to be a lot happier," Stewart said. "They're in a good place right now."