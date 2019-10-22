Man kills mother and nephew, then himself; 2 officers hurt

UPDATE (Oct. 22):

Police say a man in northern Virginia shot and killed his mother and nephew before killing himself in a domestic standoff that left two officers injured from a shootout.

Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin Roessler said Tuesday that officers were called Monday night to a home in Burke after the mother called 911 and the dispatcher heard shots fired.

Roessler said several officers formed a "ballistic shield" as they tried to enter the home. The officers were then confronted by the gunman who fired a shotgun. Shrapnel deflected off the shield and injured two officers. One officer returned fire.

Police later entered the home and found the mother and nephew dead from gunshot wounds. The gunman was dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.

The officers' injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Authorities have found three people dead inside a Virginia home following a shootout and a standoff.

A Fairfax County police statement says officers were called Monday night to a home in Burke after a woman reported a family member had threatened her with a gun. One man was able to escape the home and find help.

The statement says responding officers exchanged gunfire with a man at the home. Two officers suffered injuries not considered life-threatening. Police say the man then barricaded himself inside.

A SWAT team searched the home and found two men and one woman dead. Police say a medical examiner will perform autopsies to determine their causes.

Authorities haven't released the identities of the three adults or the injured officers.

