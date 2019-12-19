Police: 3 arrested after stealing truck from work zone, leading trooper on chase

Three people are in police custody after officials say they stole a truck from a work zone and led a Virginia state trooper on a chase.

Virginia State Police were informed about a truck being stolen from a work zone on Interstate 95 at mile marker 88.6 around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The stolen vehicle was quickly located on Route 1 near Lewistown Road.

When a trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, police say the driver refused to stop, leading them on a chase.

According to police, the driver of the stolen vehicle was driving recklessly on numerous side streets of Route 1, and hit two marked trooper vehicles in the process.

The pursuit ended with the truck thief stopping on Route 1 just south of Ashcake Road.

Two men and one woman were arrested for the crime.

One trooper sustained minor injuries when his vehicle was hit. No other injuries were reported.

Charges are still pending for the three people arrested.