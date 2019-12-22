Police: 69-vehicle pileup in Virginia leaves dozens injured

Police say a 69-vehicle pileup on an interstate in Virginia injured more than 50 people.

Virginia State Police Sgt. Michelle Anaya said the pileup began shortly before 8 a.m.

Sunday on a stretch of Interstate 64 in York County. She says fog and icy road conditions were contributing factors in the wreck, which left a scene of crumpled cars, tangled metal and shattered windows.

One red pickup truck was plopped atop another vehicle. No fatalities were reported but it took crews hours to clear the roadway and reopen all lanes of traffic.