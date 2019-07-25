Police: Bystander shoots robbers at 7-Eleven, 1 dies

Police in Virginia say a bystander shot two males as they robbed a convenience store and one of them has died.

Virginia Beach police said in a statement that the shooting occurred early Thursday, around 2:10 a.m., at a 7-Eleven.

They said they believe three people tried to rob the store before two were shot by a bystander. The third person was taken into custody a short distance from the store.

Police said the man's gun is legal.

7-Eleven customer Barrie Engel told The Virginian-Pilot she saw the men burst into the store with masks on and guns drawn and they started taking money out of the drawer.

"One guy went around the counter and started grabbing money out of the register, started putting it in his pocket," said Engel. "Next thing I know, I heard a gunshot and I just dropped to the ground and covered my head and prayed to God that this wasn't my last day."

Engel said a man in the back of the store was the one who fired, shooting two of the robbers. She said he told her no one is "gonna point a gun at me and get away with it."

One of the men died at the scene and the other was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with injuries considered life-threatening.

