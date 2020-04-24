Police: Central Virginia church receives warning for violating governor’s ban on large gatherings

A Chesterfield church receives a warning after police say the church has been holding in-person services of more than 10 people during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, Chesterfield Chief of Police Col. Jeffrey Katz wrote a letter to Mt. Gilead Full Gospel International Ministries Bishop Daniel Robertson Jr. following a police report from Sunday. That letter was delivered at the church Friday, according to a police spokeswoman.

“The report outlines compelling evidence that Mt. Gilead hosted a gathering of 10 or more individuals during Sunday services,” Katz wrote. “This gathering violates the Governor’s Executive Order 55, which prohibits public or private in-person gatherings of 10 or more individuals.”

While the executive order does not restrict religious worship, Katz said “in-person gatherings of this nature have been lawfully and temporarily prohibited to minimize the risk of contagion of COVID-19”.

“People have the coronavirus and are asymptomatic," said Dyan Wright, whose mother is a member of the church. "You don’t know they have it and you’re letting them in to the 27, 40 or however many members you let in.”

Wright said she provides emergency preparedness information for faith based organizations across the area. Over the last few weeks she’s sent information about COVID-19 to various churches including her former church, Mt. Gilead Full Gospel International Ministries.

Her mother is still a member at the church.

My mother is 81-years-old and she stopped going well before any ban," Wright said. "So she knew when this hit, she was staying at home.”

According to the church’s website and marquee on the property, they have been live streaming the services on Wednesdays and Sundays, however police said that hasn’t stopped parishioners from attending services.

Katz’s letter went on the further explain the “sufficient probable cause to issue a criminal summons”.

“In deference to the immense respect I have for you, your institution, and the positive role and example you fulfill in our community, I have elected to exercise discretion in not pursuing charges at this time,” Katz wrote.

However, Katz called the efforts to avoid detection of this violation as “disheartening and disappointing.”

In the letter outlined the probable cause of the violation of the Governor’s Executive Order 55 as follows:

An officer reported approximately 33 vehicles in the parking lot at Mt. Gilead Full Gospel International Ministries. When attempting to investigate, the officer heard music coming from the building, but no acknowledgment of his presence.

Another officer responded the Diversity Training & Support Center on Hull Street Road where he was asked to investigate parishioners parking their cars out of sight of Mt. Gilead to “avoid detection and bused to and from [the church].” The officer reported 25 personal cars at the Diversity location.

Another officer was assigned to observe the parking lot activity at Diversity Training & Support Center around 12:54 p.m. where he reported “three small private buses and one vehicle enter the parking lot and then seven vehicles exit the parking lot.” The buses reportedly did not leave the lot.

“Prayer is powerful from anywhere," Wright said. "That’s the awesome thing about God, we can do this from anywhere. So, I’m not sure why the congregation and the leaders are still continuing to gather for more than 10 people.”

The letter stated based on the officers’ observations, a sergeant with the department responded to the church and met with Executive Pastoral Assistant Terry Graves, who reportedly denied him entry stating, “they were trying to limit physical contact.”

A copy of Executive Order 55 was provided to Graves, according to Katz.

“Based on these facts and evidence, it is estimated 60-80 people were inside attending services in clear violation of Executive Order 55,” the letter said.

Katz further wrote any further violations of the executive order will be enforced.

“I reserve the right to revisit the circumstances of April 19th should this activity persist,” he added.

“We just need them to cooperate until after the ban is lifted,” Wright said.

The church has not yet responded to NBC12’s multiple messages. On the church’s website it now states it is suspending Sunday and Wednesday services until further notice, but live streaming is still available.

