Police: City Council candidate in W.Va. charged after pulling out a gun during an argument

A candidate for city council in a West Virginia town is facing firearm charges after he allegedly pulled out a gun during an argument, police say.

Matthew Kerner, 53, was charged with brandishing a deadly weapon and prohibited person possessing a firearm. According to court documents, Kerner was convicted of a felony in California in 2005.

On May 4, Kerner and another man got into an argument on East Main Street in Buckhannon, where's running for council, according to the criminal complaint. Kerner pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the man.

Kerner told police that the man had a closed pocket knife in his hand.

After Kerner re-holstered the gun, a few more words were exchanged and the two parted ways, according to police.

Kerner took to Facebook Thursday, May 14, saying that he was acting in self defense when the incident happened. Kerner also said the felony in California was an administrative error and would be cleared up.