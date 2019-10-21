Police: Cruiser had green light when it fatally struck man

Police in northern Virginia say a marked police cruiser that fatally struck a pedestrian was proceeding through a green light at the time.

Fairfax County Police Chief Col. Edwin Roessler Jr. spoke at a press conference Sunday afternoon about the crash that happened shortly after midnight in the Falls Church area.

Roessler says it appears the pedestrian was within a crosswalk but crossing against a "don't walk" sign when he was struck.

Police say an investigation will determine the cruiser's speed, among other factors.

The department says it hasn't identified the man, who was described as Hispanic, between 20-40 years old and dressed in dark clothing.

Local news outlets report the crash occurred in a busy corridor that sees lots of foot traffic. Roessler says the intersection was previously known to have pedestrian safety issues.

