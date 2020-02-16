Police: DNA, genealogy tests linked suspect to 1992 killing

Investigators used DNA and genealogy tests to identify a suspect in a 28-year-old deadly robbery in Maryland, a man who was shot and killed when law-enforcement officers tried to arrest him in Virginia last week.

Hans Huitz, a 51-year-old auto mechanic, was wanted on warrants charging him with first-degree murder and robbery in the March 1992 killing of James Essel, the 57-year-old owner of Sugarloaf Mountain Market in Comus, Maryland.

Police said recent tests showed that Huitz was the source of a blood trail found at the market where Essel was robbed and stabbed 29 times.