Police: Driver killed by falling rock along Rt. 151 in Nelson County

Police say a driver who was traveling along Rt. 151 in Nelson County was likely killed by a falling rock, which then caused her vehicle to crash.

According to Virginia State Police, 58-year-old Veronica L. Jones, of Lynchburg was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Camaro along Patrick Henry Highway (Rt. 151) when the Camaro ran off the right side of the road just south of Fishertown Lane, hit a sign and then an embankment, and then was knocked back onto Rt. 151 and off the left side of the highway, striking a pile of logs and a utility pole.

That's in the Massies Mill area.

Jones, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.

As state troopers investigated the crash, a trooper found that a large rock had smashed through the Camaro's windshield and was still inside the vehicle.

Troopers determined that the rock hit Jones and most likely killed her before the impact of the crash.

Police are asking anyone who was traveling in the area between 8:20 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Sunday and may have witnessed the crash to call (434) 352-7128 or email area18@vsp.virginia.gov.

The crash remains under investigation.