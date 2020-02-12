Police: Fugitive shot dead during arrest attempt in Virginia

Police in Virginia Beach say that a fugitive suffered a fatal gunshot wound while out-of-state officers were trying to make an arrest.

Virginia Beach police said in a statement that the shooting occurred at 6:39 a.m. Wednesday when first responders were called about an officer-involved shooting in the 900 block of Maitland Drive.

That's in the Ocean Lakes area of the city.

Police said that the U.S. Marshals led the operation. Police did not identify the suspect who died or the out-of-state law enforcement agency that was involved.

Virginia Beach police said that they will conduct an investigation into the shooting, along with the U.S. Marshals.

Virginia Beach is the state's largest city. The shooting occurred in a neighborhood that's about 10 minutes away from the Atlantic ocean and close to one of the many military installations in the area.