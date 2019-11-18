Police: Gaming shop worker shoots suspect in robbery attempt

Police in North Carolina say a gaming shop employee shot back at four men during an attempted armed robbery, wounding one of them.

Eden police say in a news release that the men walked into The Vault displaying firearms Saturday night.

According to investigators, gunfire was exchanged between an employee and one of the suspects, with the employee hitting one of the four suspects.

Lt. Chuck Gallaher says the suspects fled the business after the shootout and went to Martinsville, Va., where they live.

News outlets report three of the suspects have been arrested: 20-year-old Jordan Christopher Turner, 18-year-old Darchyon Monte Rucker, and 20-year-old Yalieq Desmond-Zire Brown.

The fourth, 19-year-old James Flood, is still on the run. It is unclear which man was shot.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office says two of the suspects are also accused of another armed robbery Saturday in Eden.

All four men are charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon. It’s unclear whether they had attorneys who could comment.

The three suspects arrested are being held without bond.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Eden Police Department at 336-623-9755 or can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 336-349-9683.