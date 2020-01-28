Police: Georgia man arrested for sex trafficking after Va. incident

Henrico Police have arrested and charged a Georgia man with sex trafficking for an incident that happened in Virginia.

On Oct. 23, 2019, Henrico detectives discovered an ad on an escort website and contacted the person to meet up.

When officers arrived at the hotel, two women were inside the room where officers were directed.

The women spoke with the officers and shortly after were arrested and charged with keeping a bawdy place and possession of marijuana.

“It was determined a male had also been at the hotel and was trafficking both of the females,” police said.

Robert Lee Wilhite III, 35, of Dunwoody, Georgia, was eventually arrested in New York and extradited to Henrico for an outstanding warrant for commercial sex trafficking.

Wilhite was booked at Henrico Jail East on Jan. 22.