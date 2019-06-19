Police: Group of high schoolers pelts tubers on South River with rocks, sends 1 to hospital

Waynesboro police are investigating after a boy was sent to UVA Medical Center with head wounds from people throwing rocks at him and a girl tubing down the South River.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, a young male and female (not identified as adults or juveniles) were in inner tubes, floating down the river near Ridgeview Park around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, when they passed a group of three high school-age boys on the river bank.

Police say the three boys, only described as two white males and one black male, began throwing rocks at the two tubers.

The male tuber sustained serious wounds to his head and had to be transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

If you have any information about this incident, or may have witnessed it, you're asked to contact Officer CT Kimmell at 540-942-6675.

WHSV is working to learn more about this situation.