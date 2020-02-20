Police: Man charged after threatening Va. House speaker

Capitol Police said they arrested a man who is accused of threatening Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn on social media.

Stephen J. Hartzell, 23, is charged with felony threatening to burn or bomb, and faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Hartzell, a native of Fairfax County, was arrested on Thursday in Norfolk.

“I’d like to commend our investigators for their fast and diligent response to this matter,” said Col. Anthony S. Pike, the Capitol Police chief. "Our government was founded on a principle of citizen participation. Violence or the threat of it, whether aimed at those who legislate or their staff members, is not a part of that equation and it will not be tolerated under any circumstances.”

Police began investigating Hartzell after they say he posted a threat on Filler-Corn’s Facebook on Feb. 12. Filler-Corn notified police of the post, which has since been removed.

“I cannot emphasize strongly enough how seriously we take threats such as these,” Pike said. “The members of our General Assembly must be able to go about their legislative duties knowing they are free from fear of intimidation aimed at preventing them from conducting the business of the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

Hartzell is being held without bond pending a court appearance scheduled for Friday.