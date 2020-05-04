Police: Man charged with assault after throwing alcohol, firework at officers during chase

A Ruthers Glen man faces several charges including assault on police after officers say he threw alcohol and fired a firework at them during a chase.

On Friday around 11:21 p.m. Henrico Police tried to stop a vehicle for reckless driving in the area of W. Broad Street and Tom Leonard Drive in Short Pump.

However, when the driver failed to stop a pursuit ensued.

“During this the driver threw multiple full cans of beer at pursuing officers, striking two patrol vehicles,” police said. “The vehicle slowed, and the drive fired a bottle rocket style firework at the police vehicles, exploding near one of the cars.”

Officers said the chase continued west of Rt. 288 where Virginia State Police then took over, eventually stopping the driver several miles into Goochland County.

Taylor Wayne Shelton, 21, was identified as the driver and taken into custody.

“The driver was showing signs of intoxication and sobriety tests were given,” police said.

Shelton faces charges of DUI (2nd in five years), driving on a revoked license, felony eluding, a traffic violation, possession of marijuana and three counts of throwing a missile at a vehicle.

He remained at the Henrico County Jail as of Monday afternoon.