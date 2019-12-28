Police: Man fatally shot in struggle at Virginia apartment

Authorities in a Virginia city say a man was shot and killed by police during a struggle in his apartment when the man grabbed a stun gun and used it on officers.

Newport News police says it happened Friday evening after officers went to the unidentified man's residence with plans to charge him with abusing and tying up 911 lines.

The police chief says a struggle occurred and the man was being tased when he grabbed the stun gun and used in on two or three officers. The shooting is under investigation and prosecutors also will be involved.