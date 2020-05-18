Police: Man in wheelchair struck, killed crossing street

A Virginia man who was trying to cross a street in an electric wheelchair was killed when he was struck by a pickup truck over the weekend, police said.

A Chevrolet Silverado hit David W. Ford, 58, at an intersection in Norfolk around 5 p.m. Saturday, police said in a statement.

First responders found Ford suffering from life-threatening injuries, and he was taken to a hospital where he later died, news outlets reported, citing police.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene, and investigators said they did not think speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Police did not immediately announce any charges against the driver.