Police: Man, innocent bystander shot inside Norfolk mall

Police say a shooting inside a Virginia mall wounded two people, including a female bystander.

News outlets report an argument led to the shooting at MacArthur Center in Norfolk on Monday night. Police Chief Larry Boone says two men encountered another man while walking on the lower level of the mall. Boone says one of the three men shot another. A 56-year-old woman who was nearby but not involved in the confrontation was also wounded.

Both of the shooting victims were treated at a hospital for injuries not considered life threatening. The 23-year-old man took himself to the hospital and the woman was taken by medics with a gunshot wound to her leg.

The other two men got away from the scene before police arrived. No arrests have been announced.

The suspects were identified as 23-year-old Molek Alcantara and 22-year-old Daquan C. Reed by the Norfolk Police Department. Chief Boone said there are multiple pieces of video police have to look at and he's confident his team will find the suspects.

The mall was temporarily placed on lockdown after shots were fired. Customers inside the Apple Store were taken inside the Apple Vault.

A shooting inside the mall in February left two people wounded. Four men have been charged.

If you know the whereabouts of Alcantara or Reed, police ask that you call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.