Police: Man shot near Richmond protests hospitalized

Police in Richmond made dozens of arrests for violating an 8 p.m. curfew during a third night of protests Sunday, but there was less destruction than during earlier demonstrations over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

At least two dozen people were detained by police Sunday night as police and the National Guard swept downtown streets on the first night of a curfew activated by Gov. Ralph Northam.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports police used tear gas and pepper spray on demonstrators, who started marching downtown from the defaced Robert E. Lee statue shortly after the curfew took effect.

After the arrests broke up the large group of protesters, small pockets of people gathered around downtown and the Virginia Commonwealth University campus.

Meanwhile, a man who was hit by gunfire while riding in a car near protesters early Sunday morning remained hospitalized for a life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.

Police said gunfire shot from behind the car struck the man as he passed through protesters. Authorities learned about the shooting after being called to a hospital where the man was being treated. Authorities did not identify the victim.

Northam activated the National Guard in a state of emergency declaration issued Sunday afternoon.

Some protesters sprayed graffiti, including “Say His Name” and “George Floyd.” But there were fewer instances of vandalism Sunday. Businesses along Broad Street and elsewhere covered their windows with plywood after numerous businesses were vandalized Saturday and several of the city’s Confederate monuments were covered in graffiti.

Peaceful protests occurred throughout the day Sunday before the demonstration that ultimately ended in arrests, with many protesters decrying the violence and destruction caused by rioters the night before.

In Virginia Beach, tensions escalated Sunday night as hundreds marched. The Virginian-Pilot reports that police lined Atlantic Avenue in riot gear and appeared to deploy tear gas. Several Oceanfront businesses were damaged, according to social media posts.

“At approximately 9:45 p.m., a small portion of the marchers began to participate in criminal behavior resulting in police enforcement,” police said in a statement.

The protests in Virginia were similar to those across the nation in response to Floyd’s death in Minneapolis last week. Floyd, a handcuffed black man, died pleading for air as a white police officer pressed his knee on his neck for more than eight minutes.