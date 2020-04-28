Police: Motorcyclist strikes trooper's vehicle during chase

State police in Virginia say that a motorcyclist who was fleeing police ended up striking a trooper's vehicle head-on.

Virginia State Police said in a statement on Tuesday that the person suffered unspecified injuries. The trooper suffered minor injuries.

Police said that the chase began early Tuesday morning in the city of Chesapeake.

State troopers said the motorcyclist was driving more than 100 mph on Interstate 64. They said the person on the motorcycle refused to stop when they tried to pull the person over.

Police said the suspect exited the interstate only to strike a trooper's vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.