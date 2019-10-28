Police: Multiple overdoses lead to 1 death, 2 arrests

UPDATE:

The Danville Police Department says it appears one person died after overdosing on laced heroin.

Police in Virginia have arrested two men in connection with a series of overdoses, including one that authorities say resulted in a death.

Press releases from Danville police say 28-year-old Damion Reed and 46-year-old Chauncey Montague were arrested on drug charges last week. Authorities say heroin that may have been laced with fentanyl or another toxic substance is believed to have led to an overdose death Thursday morning.

Investigators are still working to track down the source of the drugs. Police say two search warrants were executed after the overdose death, and drugs were seized from both places.

It's unclear whether Reed and Montague had attorneys who could comment on their behalf.

___________

We're continuing to follow new information on a bad batch of heroin in the Danville area that has caused at least one death.

According to Danville police, an investigation is well under way, but there is no way to know how big the batch was and how much of it is in fact laced with fetanyl.

"So following what we believe to be an overdose death that took place yesterday morning in the early hours, that we released and talked about yesterday. Investigators worked throughout the day, executed several search warrants, and recovered drugs from each of those search warrants. Unfortunately it's impossible for us to quantify just how much of this product is still on the street," said Lt. Richard Chivvis.

If you have any information that can help investigators, you're asked to call the department.