Police: Pair from Rhode Island hospitalized after hitting fire truck along I-81

Police say charges are pending after a crash along Interstate 81 Sunday night that hospitalized two people and included an Augusta County fire truck.

According to Trooper S.J. Nicely Jr., who's responsible for investigating the three-vehicle crash, it happened at 7:19 p.m. on July 14.

Police say an Augusta County fire truck was responding to a crash in the northbound lanes of I-81 near mile marker 223. All vehicles involved in that crash were on the right shoulder, and the fire truck had emergency lights activated to block the right lane from incoming northbound traffic.

But investigators say a Smart Fortwo convertible stayed in the northbound right lane without merging for too long, suddenly trying to change into the left lane at the last minute to avoid the fire truck and sideswiping a Dodge pickup truck that was already in the left lane.

After sideswiping the truck, police say the Fortwo hit the trailer the pickup was towing and the impact of that forced it back into the right lane, where it hit the fire truck and then overturned.

The driver, identified as 78-year-old Gene A. Ricci, of Rhode Island, and his passenger, 60-year-old Kathleen M. Chamberlain, also of Rhode island, were both not wearing their seat belts and were ejected as the car overturned.

Both were taken to UVA Medical Center for treatment, where Ricci remains in life-threatening condition and Chamberlain remains in treatment for serious injuries.

The driver of the pickup was uninjured, and both the pickup and the fire truck suffered just minor damage. No first responders were injured.

State Police say charges are pending.

Augusta County Fire and Rescue used the incident as a reminder of Virginia's move-over law.

"This is what we call a close call," Augusta County Fire and Rescue Division Commander Greg Schacht said. "We had two individuals that were on that piece of apparatus that could've been struck."

"You know when you see emergency apparatus, recovery tow companies, law enforcement, you need to slow down and move over," Schacht said. "Because what you're doing is you're providing a safe barrier for the personnel working on the highway."

Once the truck is serviced, checked, and the Augusta County Fire and Rescue Department receives the go-ahead, it will be placed back in service.

