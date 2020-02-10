Police: Pregnant woman killed in crash with drunken driver

A West Virginia man was charged in a drunken driving crash that killed a pregnant woman and injured three others, police said.

Sarah Harris, 34, was 31 weeks pregnant when she was killed in a head-on collision in the Clover area of Roane County.

West Virginia State Police said Justin Fisher, 28, of Spencer, was the driver of an SUV that collided head-on with a car near the Roane County community of Clover on Saturday night, news outlets reported.

According to police, Fisher was in the wrong lane when he crashed head-on into a family's car.

State police said Sarah Harris, 34, of Spencer, and her unborn child were killed. Two children and their father in the car were taken to a hospital.

“Any time a pregnant woman's involved in a crash, there's always concern about their baby,” West Virginia State Trooper E.C. Greathouse said. “ We didn't realize that this was going to be the ultimate outcome that the mother was going to lose her life as well.”

Police say the Harris family was driving home from a baby shower.

Sarah's husband, Jonathan, and two children were injured, but survived the crash.

Fisher had a blood-alcohol level of 0.205%, more than twice the legal limit of .08%, and was charged with two counts of driving under the influence causing death and three counts of DUI causing bodily injury, state police said.

"The first thing that comes to my mind is it's very sad," Greathouse said. "It'll be hard for the family to overcome this. If you have any sort of spiritual background behind you, you know that baby is in a better place."

Fisher was being held in the Central Regional Jail on $250,000 bond. Jail records didn't indicate whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

