Police: Senior citizen assaulted and robbed, suspect caught

A suspect accused of assaulting and stealing the wallet of a 79-year-old man has been arrested after a chase in Virginia.

News outlets report Danville police took 43-year-old Jessie Jones into custody Thursday.

According to Danville police, the 79-year-old was assaulted and robbed at Walmart, where he said his wallet from taken from his pants pocket. He was hospitalized for minor injuries.

Police identified Jones and his vehicle from the store's surveillance video.

Officers found Jones, along with the vehicle seen on Walmart surveillance video, at a house in Danville. Police say he began to run away when they approached. He was captured after a short foot chase.

Jones is being held in the Danville City Jail without bond. Police say he had an outstanding probation violation and is charged with robbery.

It's unclear whether Jones had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.