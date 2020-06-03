Police: Slow-motion shows Richmond officers didn't spit on protester

Richmond Police have denied accusations their officers spit on a detained protester after a video showing the alleged incident was widely shared on social media.

The incident “did not happen as the activists have claimed” and a slow motion analysis of the video “shows the officers spitting on the grass and not on the detainee,” the Richmond Police Department said in multiple Twitterposts Tuesday night.

The video took place at a demonstration on Monument Avenue on the fourth night of protests in downtown Richmond.

A version of the slow-motion video obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch focuses on the officer closest to the handcuffed detainee, and follows the spit's trajectory.

Officers were frequently coughing and spitting due to “exposure to tear gas,” amid demonstrations in the city, police said on Twitter.