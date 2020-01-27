Police: Small airplane goes down in northern West Virginia

Authorities are investigating reports of a small airplane going down in northern West Virginia.

State Police spokeswoman Shallon Oglesby told The Exponent Telegram that units were headed to the scene, which was in an unincorporated area between Grafton and Fairmont. No further information on the aircraft was immediately available.

West Virginia State Police told WDTV that they secured the area of the downed aircraft and will be taking over investigation from local officials who first responded.

Homeland Security is also on scene flying a drone to get video of the site.

According to WDTV, a medical examiner is on scene as well, but no information was provided on possible injuries.

The incident was reported to the emergency services office for Harrison and Taylor counties around 1 p.m. Monday.

Emergency crews from Taylor County and the city of Grafton were responding.

