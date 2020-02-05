Police: Va. teen with toy guns shot by man during robbery

A Good Samaritan stepped in to help the victim of theft in Spotsylvania County this week, ending with a 17-year-old suspect shot.

According to police, a woman who lives on Forbidden Forest Circle saw a man inside her vehicle around 10 p.m. Tuesday. When she went to confront him, police say he pulled a mask over his face and started walking away with items he took from the vehicle.

When the woman yelled for help, a neighbor and his wife got into their vehicle to attempt to stop the thief.

While on the phone with 911 operators, the Good Samaritans say they positioned their vehicle in front of the suspect, but when he turned around, he pointed what appeared to be two handguns in their direction.

Police say the man in the vehicle also had a gun and shot the suspect before he fled onto a nearby street.

The suspect ended up stopping at a nearby residence for help; he had been shot in the leg. Police say the 17-year-old is charged with brandishing a firearm, wearing a mask in public and petit larceny. He is currently being held at Rappahannock Juvenile Detention Center.

The man who shot him stayed on scene and cooperated with police.

During the investigation, both handguns that the suspect had brandished were located and discovered to be toy guns that had been painted black.