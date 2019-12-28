Police: Victim of Virginia hit-and-run is 89-year-old woman

Police in a central Virginia county are looking for a motorist whom they believe struck and killed an 89-year-old pedestrian.

Authorities say the body of Rosa Brown was found Friday morning against a white picket fence, close to where she lived in Henrico County.

Police are trying to determine when Brown exactly was hit. Officers haven't determined whether heavy fog was a factor in the crash or the body's delayed discovery.

The collision marked the 10th pedestrian fatality this year in Henrico County. Virginia government data shows the county has surpassed every other Richmond-area locality in pedestrian deaths two years in a row.