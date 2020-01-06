Police: Virginia man had minor hide marijuana in her bra

A Virginia man is behind bars after police say he had a minor hide marijuana in her bra for him Saturday.

Bridgeport police officers went to a room at the Super 8 hotel in Bridgeport, West Virginia, according to the criminal complaint. They say they found 24-year-old Terrell Anderson outside the room.

Police say Anderson was upset that his shoes were locked in a car and a woman would not give him a ride or unlock the car for him. After Anderson calmed down, the woman talked to police and unlocked the car for him.

Hotel staff then informed police of a suspicious person in the breezeway several doors down from Anderson's room. There, police say they found an under-aged girl.

The minor told police that she had stayed in the same room as Anderson.

According to her, when police were called to the scene, Anderson told the girl to hold his bag and hide in the breezeway, according to court documents. Anderson also gave her a bag of marijuana to hide in her bra while he talked with the responding officers.

After passing on the information, the girl gave police the bag, according to court documents.

The girl said Anderson needed something out of the woman's car, so he went out of his motel room to talk to her. Anderson got mad during the conversation and started yelling, according to police.

The minor told police Anderson grabbed a brick and acted like he was going to throw it at her window.

The minor said Anderson might've sold the marijuana, and that he has a history of flaunting his money, according to court documents.

The girl told police no sexual contact happened between her and Anderson. Her grandfather and legal guardian were there as well.

The amount of marijuana in the bag that she turned over was less than 15 grams, police said.

Police say they searched Anderson and found over $3,200 in his sock.

They then took Anderson into custody.

Anderson has been charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail with bail set at $25,000.