Police: Virginia student researched bombing on school laptop

Virginia prosecutors say a middle-schooler is charged with threatening to bomb his school and hurt a teacher after an administrator found disturbing web searches on a school-issued laptop.

The Virginian-Pilot reports a warrant filed this week shows police learned about the threats when a Salem Middle School classmate heard the student talking about wanting to build a bomb and bring it to school.

The warrant says an administrator checked the student's school-issued laptop and discovered searches for school bombings, assaulting a teacher and average bail for a first-time murder offense. The newspaper reports the student also looked up the family history of one of their teachers online.

Court documents say the searches include:

“school bombings”

“Salem middle school hoax shooting”

“assaulting a teacher”

“searching family history of his algebra teacher”

“how much is bail for a felon”

“what is the average bail set at for a first-time murder offense”

The student admitted to searching some of the terms, according to the search warrant. The Assistant Principal stated that the student’s demeanor would go from “no affect or emotion at all to pure anger” while being questioned.

It also said he admitted to writing a letter that asked fellow students, “Do you want to help me make a bomb and blow up the school?”

One student, the suspect's girlfriend, answered “YES”, documents said. She was suspended for the remainder of the school year.

Officials also searched the suspect’s home for bomb-related materials, but did not find anything. His personal phone and laptop were taken as evidence.

The student is being held in juvenile detention. It is unclear when court proceedings will begin.

