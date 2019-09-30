Police: Virginia woman dies after crashing into work zone truck on I-81

Police say a Virginia woman died after crashing into a truck with amber lights on the shoulder of Interstate 81 Sunday morning.

According to Virginia State Police, at 10:23 a.m. on Sept. 29, a 2005 Volvo V-70 was heading south on I-81 when the driver lost control at mile marker 291.4.

That's near Toms Brook in Shenandoah County.

The Volvo ran off the right side of the interstate, according to police, and crashed into a 2007 Chevy Silverado parked on the shoulder in a work zone with amber lights flashing.

The driver of the Volvo, identified by police as 23-year-old Sierra K.V. Aceto, of Chantilly, died at the scene as a result of her injuries. Police say she was wearing a seat belt.

A 36-year-old man from Westminster, Md., who was in the Chevy, was uninjured. He was also wearing a seat belt.

Virginia State Police continue to investigate the crash.

Virginia's "Move Over" law, requiring drivers to move to a farther-away lane when there are emergency vehicles stopped on the side of the road, applies to work crews and any vehicles with amber lights just as much as it applies to police or EMS crews.

According to Virginia Code § 46.2-921, any driver passing a stopped vehicle "displaying a flashing, blinking or alternative blue, red or amber light" should proceed with caution and, if reasonable, "yield the right-of-way by making a lane change."