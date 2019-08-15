Police: WV shootings leave 1 dead, 5 hurt, including suspect

Authorities in West Virginia say a woman was killed and five others — including the suspect — were hurt in a series of shootings.

Hancock County Sheriff Ralph Fletcher said the suspect, later identified as 45-year-old Michael Angelo McClanahan, was shot and wounded by officers and flown to a Pittsburgh hospital, where he's recovering.

Fletcher says the first shooting was reported at 7:41 p.m. Wednesday and responding officers found a dead woman and a wounded male.

The woman who was killed has been identified as 58-year-old Sandra Brown, the significant other of McClanahan. The two shared a child together.

Also injured during that shooting was 31-year-old Travis Choina. He was transported to a local hospital and then later transferred to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, according to the sheriff.

A second shooting was reported about 15 minutes later.

Police say McClanahan arrived along Clearview Street and allegedly shot a residence multiple times, with 53-year-old Catherine Podolak sustaining a gunshot wound to her abdomen.

Also injured during the shooting were Ronald Perrine and James Lloyd – the result of shrapnel caused by the shots fired at and into the residence.

Thanks to some helpful calls, authorities caught up with McClanahan at 8:11 p.m. – 30 minutes after reports of the first shooting – on Locust Hill Road.

Officers found McClanahan's vehicle and attempted to stop it. Fletcher says the vehicle crashed into a home and a deputy engaged McClanahan, who was still presenting a threat, and shot him.

Two firearms were removed from McClanahan and his vehicle, one being a .25 semi-automatic pistol and the other a double barrel 12-gauge shotgun.

McClanahan was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to Allegheny Hospital in Pittsburgh, where he is recovering from his wound.

The investigation is ongoing.

