Police: W.Va. man arrested in house fire that killed woman

A West Virginia man has been charged in the death of a woman whose body was found in a home that was set on fire, police said.

Joshua Douglas Hatten, 30, of Huntington, was charged with first-degree murder and arson, news outlets reported.

Huntington Police Capt. Jason Young said Hatten was arrested Friday night. Hatten was being held at the Western Regional Jail. His bond was set at $100,000. Jail records didn't indicate whether Hatten has an attorney.

Huntington fire officials said Theresa Sue Wilson, 75, died after her home became heavily engulfed in flames Thursday night. The fire was extinguished and her body was found during a search of the house.

Police identified Wilson as Hatten's aunt.

A witness reported to police that they had seen Hatten leaving the home prior to the fire starting.

Police say Hatten was later found and went to the Huntington Police Department on his own will, where he allegedly admitted to killing his aunt.

Court documents say Hatten said during a recorded interview that he started the fire after killing Wilson to destroy evidence.

Hatten is in Western Regional Jail on a $100,000 cash only bond.