West Virginia man killed in I-81 crash near the Virginia/WV line

Virginia State Police say a West Virginia man is dead after the car he was driving collided with a charter bus and hit a guardrail.

Sgt. Brent Coffey, a state police spokesman, said in a news release that 41-year-old Ronald W. Dick of Martinsburg, West Virginia, was driving north on Interstate 81 in the right lane at 4:25 a.m. on Wednesday when he attempted to change lanes near mile marker 324.

That's near the Virginia/West Virginia line.

At that point, police say Dick's 2001 Buick Century collided with a 2002 Van Hool bus that was in the left lane. The impact of the crash sent Dick's car into a guardrail on the southbound side of the interstate and the charter bus hit a guardrail on the right shoulder.

Dick, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The bus driver wasn't hurt, and his 11 passengers, including one juvenile, sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Both northbound lanes of the interstate were blocked for hours, leading to a backup of at least four miles, and one southbound lane was closed. By 7 a.m., there was a four-mile backup on the northbound side and a two-mile backup on the southbound side.

All lanes finally reopened by just before 8 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

Virginia State Police was assisted by the VSP’s Division 2 Accident Reconstruction Team, the Berkley County Sheriff’s Office, and, Frederick County Fire and EMS, and VDOT.

