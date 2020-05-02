Police are looking for suspect in Harrisonburg shooting incident

The Harrisonburg Police Department is looking for a suspect in

connection with a shooting that occurred Saturday in the 1200 block of Devon Lane.

Officers were called to the area around 2:30 for a report of shots fired.

Police said a man had fired into a vehicle that had people inside who knew him.

There were no injuries reported. The suspect apparently left the scene before police arrived.

The suspect, Kobe Michael Davis, 22, is wanted for discharge of a firearm in the city limits, shooting into an occupied vehicle, attempted malicious wounding, and felony property damage.

Davis is described as a black male with light complexion, 6”2”, approximately 175 lbs., with possible facial hair on his chin, and multiple tattoos (one with inscription on the back of left forearm and hand). Davis is possibly armed.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kobe Michael Davis or the shooting on Devon Lane is encouraged to contact HPD’s Major Crimes Unit at (540) 437-2640. To remain anonymous contact Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or text “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES

(274637).