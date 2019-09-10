Police arrest Virginia student, recover hit list

A minor was taken into custody Monday after reports surfaced that he had a hit list of students and employees in Alleghany County that he wanted to harm.

According to the Alleghany County Sheriff's Office, a tip came in around 4 p.m. Monday to police that a student at Rivermont School had compiled a record of potential targets. The sheriff's office immediately began their investigative efforts.

As a result, the minor was brought into custody and placed in a juvenile detention facility. Criminal charges are pending and no harm has been caused by the suspect.

The hit list recovered included the names of students from Alleghany County Public Schools, Covington City Public Schools, and Rockbridge County Public Schools who currently or formerly attended the Rivermont School. Parents and/or guardians of these individuals have been notified.

That same hit list included employees of the Rivermont School, an Alleghany County Sheriff's Office deputy, and family members of the suspect. All have also been notified.

According to the Alleghany County Sheriff's Office, they believe there is no other threat and that this suspect was acting alone.

The Alleghany County Sheriff's Office ask you contact them with any questions or concerns about this case.