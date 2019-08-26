Police arrest man for brandishing a firearm at Harrisonburg apartments

Police arrested a Roanoke man for allegedly pointing a gun at multiple people while drunk in Harrisonburg over the weekend.

According to the Harrisonburg Police Department, officers were on foot patrol at the Copper Beech Townhomes on the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 24, when they were alerted to an incident in the 300 block of Arrowwood Drive.

A private security firm for the townhome complex had received a tip about a possibly intoxicated man brandishing a firearm at residents.

Officers found and arrested 22-year-old Robert Tyler Baird Doyle, of Roanoke, who was charged with brandishing a firearm, public intoxication, and property damage. Police also seized the gun.

He was taken to Rockingham County Regional Jail.

Police say he was not an acquaintance of any of the people he allegedly brandished the gun at, and he wasn't a resident of the townhomes either.

If you have any information about this case, you're asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at (540) 437- 2640. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).

