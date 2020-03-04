Police arrest man for filming a women in a Valley Mall dressing room again

For the second time in less than a year, Matthew Alan Barb is charged with 'unlawfully filming of another' after allegedly filming a person in a dressing room at the Valley Mall last week.

Police said this time, Barb was filming someone in a changing room at the H&M store.

They said when the manager heard a woman screaming, police were called. Police said when they arrived at the store, Barb admitted to filming.

In April of 2019, Barb was charged with unlawfully filming another after he took pictures of a woman inside another dressing room at the same mall.

Barb, who is from New Market, is now being held without bond at the Rockingham County Jail.