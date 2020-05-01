Police arrest suspect for burglary at Harrisonburg city maintenance shop

Police say a Harrisonburg man has been charged for allegedly burglarizing a city maintenance shop.

According to the Harrisonburg Police Department, officers were called to a city government maintenance shop in the 900 block of Chicago avenue on Monday, April 27, for a report of an apparent breaking and entering.

Investigators determined that someone had broken in in the early morning hours of Sunday, April 26, and stolen numerous construction and maintenance tools.

Police say their Major Crimes Unit pursued the case, with assistance from the community and local partner agencies, ultimately identifying a possible suspect.

Officers obtained a search warrant, found the property that had been stolen, and arrested 51-year-old Randolph Yates, of Harrisonburg.

Yates has been charged with burglary and grand larceny and is being held at the Rockingham County Regional Jail.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Harrisonburg Police Department's Major Crimes Unit at (540) 437-2640. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or text “HPD” plus a tip to CRIMES (274637).

No mugshot of Yates was provided by police.